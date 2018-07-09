Anushka Sharma’s angry stare at Virat Kohli opens a goldmine of memes!

Anushka Sharma, who recently wrapped up her schedule of Sui Dhaaga, flew to Cardiff to cheer on hubby Virat Kohli and his team for their T20 series in England. The couple also celebrated former captain MS Dhoni’s 37th birthday along with the rest of the team. Besides the lovebirds being papped strolling hand in hand romantically on the streets of the Welsh Capital, here’s something else from Virushka’s Cardiff trip which is taking the internet by storm.

The couple, yet again, goes viral on social media. A picture from Dhoni’s birthday was posted by Arun Pandey on Twitter. What couldn’t escape the netizen’s attention was Anushka giving an angry look to Virat, in the picture. And of course, how could this not lead to another trail of hilarious memes? Some of them will actually make you go LOL! Check below.

Tumhey aaur kya Doon mai dil ke sivaay, tumko hamaari umar lag jaaye pic.twitter.com/q3fBPt6WRw — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) July 7, 2018

When you are on dieting but he kept asking by singing 'baby ko cake pasand hai' pic.twitter.com/dfFv1xsBcv — Shivam Aks (@AksShivam) July 7, 2018

Anushka : Mujhe cake kab milega? pic.twitter.com/JdzR4DQPm8 — Ommi Gangawane🇮🇳 (@InsomniOmmi) July 7, 2018

When you forget your Bae's birthday but



Very well remember your bestfriend's birthday 🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/CQmKK8HMQ1 — PIYUSH DWIVEDI (@FoodiePandit) July 7, 2018

Well, this isn’t the first time the couple has made headlines for memes. A similar picture of them went viral within no time earlier when Anushka was seen staring angrily at Virat while they were at one of the grocery stores at the New York City.

Ghar ki Fan Bandh Kiya Tha naa?? pic.twitter.com/EUFgjttSrE — No One (@Chainakya) July 14, 2017

Anushka to Virat - Maggi bola tha maggi, yeh kya patanjali Aata noodles utha laaye ho.. 😑 pic.twitter.com/fzqkDDydpG — Naimish Shukla (@NaimishShukla33) July 14, 2017

Virat : yeh sofa cover kyu pehen ke aagayi ho?



Anushka : pic.twitter.com/Ad0VFalRfa — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 14, 2017

This one’s surely funny though. We hope that the two made up after this seemingly angry look.