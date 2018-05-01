Anushka Sharma’s birthday plan: building a shelter for stranded animals

Anushka Sharma, who celebrates her 30th birthday today, had been a supporter of animal rights for many years. The actress has often voiced her opinions on animal welfare and support, and even visited many shelters for animals. For many years, the actress had planned on setting up a shelter for old and injured animals, and today, she announced about her plans to build a shelter on the outskirts of Mumbai.

“On my birthday, in my own little way, I’m starting something that will give our fellow living beings equal rights, equal care and equal love,” said Anushka in a statement shared on Twitter.

The Pari star highlighted that humans are the strongest species and as such, we should look after the welfare of “those, not so strong ones around us”. Anushka feels that it is the responsibility of human beings to stand up for all living beings.

Anushka recalled that it was the Dalai Lama, whose teachings inspired her to work for animals and try to make the world a better place for them. "His Holiness had said,'Life is as dear to a mute creature as it is to a man. Just as one wants happiness and fears pain, just as one wants to live and not die, so do other creatures,'” said Anushka in her statement.

Meanwhile, Anushka will star in Sui Dhaaga, along with Varun Dhawan. In Zero, she will be seen along with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh. On her 30birthday, husband Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message and a picture of the duo celebrating her birthday.