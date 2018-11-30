Anushka Sharma's hilarious prank at Madame Tussauds leave her fans petrified

Actor Anushka Sharma recently unveiled her wax statue in Madame Tussauds in Singapore. The statue is said to be the first to have a voice recording and selfie camera in hand for fans to click photographs. Pictures and videos surfacing online show ecstatic Anushka striking poses with her wax figure making hilarious expressions. But what about the actor posing as her statue herself?

Yes, that happened and turned out to be one of the funniest pranks on internet. A video going viral on social media showcases how Anushka posed like her wax statue and scared the s**t out of fans who came to click selfies with her. The Zero actor can be seen breaking into the heartiest laughter when she managed to give them the shock of their life by moving and talking. The video ends with another hilarious moment when the actor unexpectedly fails scaring a lady who walks past her.

While talking about her wax figure, Anushka earlier said in an interview, "It is an honour to have my wax figure, which is also the first talking figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore. My fans can soon interact and take selfies with it and I cannot wait to see the finished result.”

Anushka, who had Sui Dhaaga: Made In India as her last outing, will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. It’s slated to be out on December 21.