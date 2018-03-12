Anushka Sharmas horror flick Pari banned in Pakistan for promoting non-Islamic values

Pari co-producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment believes that evil has no religion. However, the Anushka Sharma starrer Hindi film has been banned in Pakistan, as it "promotes black magic, some non-Islamic values and anti-Muslim sentiments", reported The Express Tribune.

According to Pakistan Censor Board chief Mobashir Hasan, "Pari" was declared "unfit" for public exhibition by a panel followed by Central Board of Film Censors' (CBFC) full board review as it "flouts various sections of the existing rules and code of CBFC" and "innumerable dialogues and scenes are against the established religious, social and moral ethos".

Pari, which is Anushka Sharma’s third production venture after NH10 and Phillauri, has earned more than Rs 4 crore back in India.

#Pari started slow in morning shows [some theatres were closed due to #Holi celebrations], but picked up - at metros mainly - as the day progressed... Evening/night shows reported better occupancy... Fri ₹ 4.36 cr, despite no-release in some South markets... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

The movie has also been banned because it "reportedly contains objectionable sequences where Quranic verses have been used", said another Pakistani news outlet Geo TV, quoting a cinema owner.

"The film not only mixed Quranic verses with Hindu chants but also portrayed Muslims in a negative light as they were shown using Quranic verses to do black magic," a source at Pakistan's censor board, the Central Board of Film Certification, told Geo.

Arora, who has produced the movie along with Anushka Sharma's banner Clean Slate Films, said, "They (the Pakistan censor board) seem to be taking random decisions. How do we explain why they would think of Pari as anti-Islamic? Evil, which the film portrays, has no religion.”

"We as a responsible production feel very strongly about causing offence to any community. Earlier, our co-production 'Pad Man' was banned in Pakistan for being anti-Islamic. Now 'Pari' is also anti-Islamic. Can they please define anti-Islamic? I have no doubt Pakistan will find my next release 'Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran' also anti-Islamic,” she added.

Co-produced by KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is based on the nuclear test explosions conducted at Pokhran in 1998.

“Any film that goes against our culture and Islamic history should be banned in Pakistan,” Chaudhry Ejaz Kamra, the Pakistan Film Distributors Association’s chairman said.

Earlier, Pakistan banned Pad Man, a film on menstrual hygiene starring Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor.

Meanwhile, last week, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association has refused to withdraw the ban on Pakistani artists, ANI news agency reported.