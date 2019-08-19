Priyanka Kaul August 19 2019, 10.09 am August 19 2019, 10.09 am

Anushka Sharma may have disappeared from the silver screen lately. But, the actress makes sure to give glimpses of her adorable self every now and then. The married lady has taken some time off from her hectic schedule and has taken the opportunity to spend time enjoying herself with hubby Virat Kohli. Social media were filled with the actress being clicked with fans as she had also accompanied the Indian cricket team captain during the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

On Monday, Sharma yet again dropped a gorgeous orange and white striped bikini-clad post of hers. The Band Baaja Baaraat actress can be seen knelt down by the beach as she poses for the picture with all smiles. She sure knows how to accessorize the look with a pair of shades and earrings, while keeping her hair tied up in a bun. While we are obviously in awe of the beauty, it does not come as a surprise that his man, Kohli, also could not stop himself from commenting on the post and dropped a red heart emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

And here’s what Virat Kohli commented:

Sun kissed & blessed 🧡⛱️

The actress has currently accompanied Kohli to West Indies where the latter is leading the Indian team for the tournament.

Last seen in the movie Zero (2018), opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, the actress hasn’t grabbed any new projects in her kitty. This had given rise to the rumours that the actress might have decided to leave Bollywood altogether. But the actress had later clarified the reason for that. In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, the actress had said, “I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time.”

The actress further explained how her last few projects had been quite challenging and thus she decided to take some time off, “In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year, to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga, and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep."