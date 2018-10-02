Anushka Sharma’s latest cover look is pure gold!

Anushka Sharma is undeniably one of the hottest divas in the industry. From her promotional tour looks to her red-carpet appearances or her top airport looks, we can’t get enough of her stylish choices. The glam quotient makes her the perfect choice of many leading publications to feature her as their cover girl. The lady, who has made it to the cover of leading magazines several times over the years, has graced another cover and it’s safe to say, it’s gold!

‘Keeping it real,’ the actor featured on the cover of Grazia India’s October issue and we can’t stop staring! With a fierce look that could kill, she donned a stunning puffer golden Tommy Hilfiger metallic jacket over a red cut-out dress which is scarcely visible. She accessorized her looks with chunky gold earrings by Misho. The red lipstick along with oodles of mascara totally added to the charm!

On the professional front, the actor is currently basking in the success of her latest outing Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, which saw her sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time. The film has already clocked in over 36 crore and is expected to have better growth in the collections in the coming week.