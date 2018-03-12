Anushka Sharma’s new Pari poster is here to chill you to the bone

The teaser of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film Pari has given us ample to look forward to without spoiling much about the story. Anushka Sharma’s character is haunted and she is not in control of herself. This creates a lot of mystery about her behavior which is interesting to see in the teaser.

Earlier, in the teaser, Anushka appeared to be possessed by some supernatural power. She seems to be both the victim and the perpetrator of the presence of this supernatural being or probably just something in her head. The teaser also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, and Rajat Kapoor. It gets scarier with every second. Anushka Sharma aces this unsettling character and will make you cringe in your seat with those bloody blue eyes! It even scared the menacing Khilji Ranveer as well.

Anushka has also taken up a unique way to promote her film. Unlike, how she normally is, Anushka is avoiding media and has not given any light about her role in the movie. Instead, she is just making her fans build up the excitement by teasing them with a poster every now and then.

The film is directed by Prosit Roy. It was originally scheduled to release on February 9 but gave way to Akshay Kumar’s Padman. Now, Pari will hit the theatres on March 2. Both Pari and Padman are co-produced by KriArj Entertainment. Anushka is also busy shooting for Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero helmed by Aanand L Rai. She has also begun prepping for Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaga opposite Varun Dhawan.