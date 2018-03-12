Anushka Sharma’s Pari screamer 7 is out, don’t watch it alone

Just a day away from the release, the makers of Pari have dropped another screamer. This is the seventh one and we are left wondering if the makers intend to scare the daylights out of us a day before Holi. Unlike the other screamers, this one does not feature Anushka Sharma or her co-stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

The screamer shows a shadow and a pregnant woman clasped in chains in a tub. To make matters eerie, the tub is placed in what looks like a dungeon lit by two flares. The woman appears to be in labour and just about when you are thinking ‘what’s going on?’ there’s a flash and we see a shadow of a woman. We also get a glimpse of the devil, being nurtured inside the pregnant mother’s womb.

Anushka tweeted "The devil arrives tomorrow," confirming out fears that it will be one scary Holi. The film will hit the screens tomorrow.

Pari is directed by Prosit Roy, who was an assistant director on the sets of Anushka’s last home production, Phillauri. Anushka hasn’t spoken much about the film and is pretty low key about its promos. The film relied on the screamers to do their work.

Speculations about the plot of the film are still rife as it is still not clear what it is all about. Guess we’ll have to wait until tomorrow, March 2 to find out…