Anushka Sharmas Pari to clash with John Abrahams Parmanu on March 2

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has coincidentally left the letter ‘P’ dominate the fate of Bollywood in 2018. After the clash between Padmaavat and Akshay Kumar starrer Padman, which was averted later, Anushka Sharma’s Pari is set to clash with John Abraham’s Parmanu on March 2.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Prernaa Arora, who is a co-producer on both the projects said, “Ideally, I wouldn’t have liked two of my films to come together. But what to do? The troubles faced by Padmavaat have affected all of us, and we must support a film as important as Padmaavat even if it means a discomfort level for our own professional interests. So yes, two films co-produced by my banner Kriarj are coming together on the same Friday, March 2. Pari and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran are such different films. It doesn’t matter who produced them as long as they get the audience they deserve. And I believe that both Pari and Parmanu individually have the heft to bring the audience in.”

Pari, co-produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films who also stars in it, is a supernatural thriller, while Parmanu recreates the events in Pokhran during the nuclear tests in 1998.

The other releases in March include Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi starrer Hate Story 4 followed by Sonakshi Sinha starrer Happy Bhaag Jayegi Returns among others.