Anushka Sharma’s Pari will avoid clash with Padmavat, will release on Holi

Anushaka Sharma-starrer horror flick Pari is slated for a Holi release. The date, March 2, 2018 was confirmed through an Instagram post that the actress shared, with a short teaser. Pari is produced by Anushka’s home production Clean Slate Films and is directed by filmmaker Prosit Roy. Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor will also be seen in the horror-romance.

The movie was slated to release on February 9 but the makers had to change the release date after it was announced at the last minute that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat (earlier named Padmavati) would be releasing on January 25, 2018. Only R. Balki’s Padman, will clash with Padmavat.

Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, who is producing both PadMan and Pari, told IANS: "The curiosity level to see Padmavat has increased to a hysterical point now. Whenever it opens it is going to be an instant crowd-puller. Any film released on the same day would have to take the brunt of the Padmavat wave."

Sweet dreams guys...... #HoliWithPari A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jan 9, 2018 at 8:59am PST

Even Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary had to be moved from January 26 to February 9 to avoid clashing with Padmavat. Aiyaary will instead clash with Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety.

This will be Anushka’s first release after her December wedding with cricketer Virat Kohli. Among her previous releases under her home banner Clean Slate Films were NH10 and Phillauri, of which the latter was a flop. She is currently shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, which is being directed by Aanand L. Rai.