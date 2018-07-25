Anything for promotions! After Shraddha Kapoor, now Rajkummar Rao deletes all his Instagram posts

Instagram, the photo-sharing app, has surely become an integral part of our lives. Most of us keep on sharing every special moment on the app. But just imagine what if one day you have to delete all the posts. Gosh, even thinking about it is so painful. But Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao don’t find this a big deal, it seems. To promote their upcoming movie, Stree, Shraddha and Rajkummar have deleted all their Instagram posts. Yes, all their posts. Why would someone do that? Even if it’s for promotions.

It was a couple of days ago, when Shraddha removed her Instagram posts and had only a grid of three pictures which together reads, ‘Mard Ko Dard Hoga’. And now, it is Rajkummar, who has followed suit. He too has a grid of three pictures which together reads, ‘O Stree Kal Aana’. They might have deleted all their posts for the promotions, but we really hope that they have something really interesting coming up, otherwise all of this will be a total waste.

Talking about Stree, the film is said to be based on a ridiculously real phenomenon. Few days ago, Rao on his Insta stories had posted a few pictures which seemed like Shraddha’s look from the film. However, it is still not confirmed if that is the actress’ look in the movie. But those pictures surely reminded us of The Nun.

Stree, which is directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K, will be hitting the screens on August 31, 2018.