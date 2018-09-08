Aparshakti Khurana gets candid over success of Stree and more

He may not be the lead pulling off stunts on the big screen but his craft has held him in good stead thus far in an industry that deals in derby winners only. He may be a dark horse, but he’s one for the future most certainly. By playing pivotal roles in films like Dangal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and few others; Aparshakti Khurana is slowly but surely making his way to the stardom that he rightly deserves.

Currently, he is basking in the glory that his latest release Stree got him. The horredy with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead is doing wonders at the box office and not to forget, Bittu aka Aparshakti who managed to shine bright amidst the stalwarts.

As he climbs the ladder of success with this one, we indulged in a candid interview with Aparshakti.

Excerpts

First of all, how did you land up doing Stree?

Raj and DK thought about me while writing and when Maddock was casting for the film Abhishek Kapur from the direction team, who was also an AD in Dangal suggested my name. Then I tested for Bittu’s character.

You seem to be on a roll giving hits after hits, what’s your mantra?

There is only one Mantra, to catch hold of happy and positive bunch of creative people so that the positivity gets reflected on screen.

For the first time you shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, how was it working with him?

He is a dream to work with, I think my performance was better in this film because of actors like him, Pankaj Ji and Abhishek.

History has it that horredy seldom manages to do good at the box office, but Stree has done fabulous, what’s your reaction to it?

We never discussed numbers on set. Neither during Dangal, nor during Stree. People who think numbers are never able to crack it. It’s like Viral videos, you can’t plan it.

What are your thoughts on supernatural activities?

I don’t believe in them at all, hence it was more difficult for me to portray this character as I wasn’t getting scared from inside. I really had to bring out the actor in me.

Even though not the lead roles, you have been a part of great films like Dangal, Badrinath and more. So are you happy with your career graph?

I would like to believe that my career graph has been fine, that’s the only reason I got a call from In.com for this interview. Hehe. God has been kind.

Do you fear that you will get sidelined in the industry?

You just need to be relevant. Till the time you are relevant, no one can sideline you.

When will we see you sharing screen space with Brother Ayushmann Khurrana?

We are just waiting for the right script. Something that really excites both of us.

Next, you have Rajma Chawal with Rishi Kapoor. How excited are you for that one?

Super Duper excited! Majorly because people like Rishi sir and Leena Yadav are associated to the film plus it’s also debut for Anirudh Tanwar, a really close and talented friend.

Until next time Apar; More Shakti to you!