Apart from Aishwarya, here's another thing that's common between Fanney Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The trailer of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan has been released. It has impressed a major set of people, and though Aishwarya is there in the trailer just for few seconds, the actress steals our hearts with her presence and we are sure you would want watch the trailer on loop just to see how gorgeous Aishwarya is looking in the film.

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In the Karan Johar directorial too she had a very glamourous avatar. And apart from Aishwarya there’s another thing that's common between Fanney Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

If you have seen the trailer of Fanney Khan, Aishwarya who plays a singer is performing on a song titled Jawan Hai Mohabbat. Well, continuing the trend of recreated versions, this song too is rehashed version of a song from the 1946 release Anmol Ghadi. It was crooned by Noor Jehan (famously known as Malika-e-Tarannum).

Now let us take you back to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. We are sure whoever has seen the film will remember the scene when Anushka Sharma visits Aishwarya’s house. In the background the song Mujh se pehli si mohabbat mere mahboob mang can be heard. Well, it is a poem written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz, but in the Pakistani film Qaidi (1962) it was sung by Noor Jehan. Aishwarya even mouths a few lines of the song and that bit is there in the trailer too.

So, the common factor between Fanney Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil apart from Aishwarya is the famous actress-singer Noor Jehan. While in ADHM Aishwarya mouthed a few lines of Jehan’s song, in Fanney Khan she will be shaking a leg on the recreated version of the singer’s track.