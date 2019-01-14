Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's rap is as cool as him

Sab kuch mila paseenay se

Matlab bana ab jeene mein

Kyon?

Kyonki apna time aayega...

...Raps Ranveer Singh in the latest release, Apna Time Aayega, from Gully Boy. But boss, your time is already here Ranveer Singh and it’s here to stay. After being an entertaining cop in Simmba, Ranveer Singh has got down to being a streets rapper from the crowded bylanes of Mumbai. One who attains fame with his mehnat. Well, the effort he has put in, to ace this character is paying off. Jaws dropped, mind blocked and we are at loss of words to describe how impeccable Ranveer is in this song.

Apna Time Ayega, features Ranveer all charged up to make it big in street music using his skill. Penned by DIVINE and Ankur Tewari, Apna Time Ayega captures the perfect essence of the film which is about a man and his rags to riches story. But of course, it is Ranveer's rapping skills that have left us enthralled. The visuals of the song have Ranveer running behind his dream, trying to be a great rapper. Alia Bhatt makes a very short appearance, as does Kalki Koechlin. We like how the song has a smooth flow with rhyming lyrics. This 2 minutes 11-second long song is the second one from the film. First being Asli Hip Hop which was again a rap number by Ranveer Singh.

The film directed by Zoya Akhtar will be out on Valentine's Day. The trailer of the film received a great response from Ranveer's fans. So much that it is trending on number seven on YouTube. Meanwhile, the songs are creating a great buzz for the film. With few hours, Apan Time Ayega has already received 464,122 views and there's no stopping.

While we are hooked to the song, industry folks, especially Karan Johar, is in love with Apna Time Ayega.