App-y Birthday! Taapsee Pannu surprises fans on her special day

On her birthday, Taapsee Pannu has decided to gift something special to her fans. She always keeps her fans updated through Twitter and Instagram, but the actress has now found another way to be more close to her admirers. The Naam Shabana actress has launched her own app, and needless to say her fans are immensely happy. Taapsee took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

Hey guys! Here’s the big surprise for you all on my birthday !! I have my own App now.. make sure you download it... I really can’t wait to see you there https://t.co/xphN502wpN pic.twitter.com/YqsegUYIM9 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 1, 2018

We are sure fans of the actress would have already downloaded the app. Taapsee’s cuteness in the announcement video above will steal your hearts.

By launching the app, Taapsee has joined the league of actresses like Sonam Kapoor and Sunny Leone. Sonam was the first one from Bollywood to have her own app and then Sunny Leone followed suit. Even Salman Khan has an app named Being In Touch.

Now let’s wait and watch who will be following Taapsee’s footsteps and will be the next star to launch his or her app. Talking about the actress’ movies, she will next be seen in Mulk which is slated to release on August 3, 2018. She also has movies like Manmarziyaan and Badla in her kitty.

Happy Birthday Taapsee.