AR Rahman hints at a collaboration with Will Smith and we are ready to get jiggy with it

This is great news! Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman met Hollywood actor, rapper and singer Will Smith recently for a "brainstorming session" and needless to say, we can't keep calm. AR Insta'd the picture with Will and said that they both discussed something which is very close to his heart. The caption further hints that it's about Rahman's music college - KM Music Conservatory and also the Chennai Music Festival. Well, we won't be surprised if Will performs at the do in December.

Will Rahman and Will perform together? We really hope they do. The fans will surely be in for a treat if that happens.

AR Rahman has earlier done many projects in Hollywood including Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours. He is now working on many Tamil projects like Sarkar and Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film. He is also coming up with Amazon Prime Video’s new show Harmony With A.R. Rahman, which celebrates the musical diversity of the country.

In an interview with Indian Express, AR talked about the current trend of having multiple composers in one Bollywood film. He said that this dilutes the impact of music in a Bollywood film. He was also asked about the composers in the Hindi film industry and he said, "There are some very good music composers working very well but the upper zone of film music has gone to a strange zone. I think Bollywood movie soundtracks are like a motherless child where several music composers are coming on board for one film and composing each song of the film.”