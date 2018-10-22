AR Rahman meets legend Stevie Wonder and we're drowning in our own tears

We won’t be wrong is we say that Stevie Wonder is one of the greatest singers and musicians we have ever witnessed. He has been blind since his childhood, but that didn’t stop him from achieving what he always wanted to. Wonder is surely an inspiration for a lot of people. The Superstition singer recently met music maestro AR Rahman and it was surely a fan boy moment for the Slumdog Millionaire composer.

Rahman took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Wonder. We are sure that their conversation must have been only about music. While Rahman is an Indian musician, he has made a mark all around the world with his amazing compositions and the same is with Stevie Wonder.

Steivie has been working since 1960s and has won 25 Grammy Awards. His last single released in 2016 titled Faith and Ariana Grande. It was nominated for Best Original Song at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Talking about our very own music maestro AR Rahman, we will get to hear his compositions in movies like 2.0, 99 Songs (he is also the producer of the film) and Kizie Aur Manny. The last Bollywood film he composed was for late Sridevi starrer MOM. For the movie, Rahman received National Film Award for Best Background Score.