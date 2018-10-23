AR Rahman on #MeToo movement: Some names have shocked me

The #MeToo movement began in India by actress Tanushree Dutta and there’s no stopping it. Since Tanushree’s exposè, scores of women have spoken up about being sexually harassed in the workplace. The music industry is also in shock after big names have been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct. Now music maestro AR Rahman, who has made music for iconic Hindi movies like Roja, Dil Se, Rang De Basanti, etc., has posted his statement on the ongoing #MeToo movement.

In his statement, the music genius has said that some of the names that have been accused have left him shocked. He has said that he wants to see industry cleaner and respectful towards women. However, the music composer has also mentioned that people need to be careful with the new internet justice system as it can be misused.

Some of the big names like Anu Malik, Kailash Kher, etc., from the music industry, has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct. Multiple women have shared their horror stories of workplace harassment under these men. Owing to the allegations against Anu Malik, the music composer has been dropped as the judge of the 10season of Indian Idol. Let’s hope that the industry takes strict action against all offenders.