AR Rahman to make music for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fault of Our Stars remake

AR Rahman is set to step into Bollywood’s shores again. The music maestro will be composing the music for the Hindi remake of the 2014 American film The Fault in our Stars, starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Rahman confirmed the development and said, “When I heard the narration of their Indian adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars and especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative, I got quite excited.”

Mukesh Chhabra is reportedly very happy to have Rahman on board for the project and is quoted as saying, “As a casting director I have worked on many films with Rahman sir but it was like a dream come true when he agreed to do the music for this film.”

The Fault in our Stars is based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. The plot is based around a love story between two teenagers named Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, who suffer from cancer. The Bollywood adaptation of the iconic novel will be the debut directorial by casting director Mukesh Chhabra and will be produced by Fox Star Studios. The cast for the film’s leading female actor is still not decided.

Rahman is the country’s most acclaimed composer with an Oscar and Grammy for his work on the Danny Boyle directed Slumdog Millionaire. He worked with Boyle again on the 2010 release of 127 Hours that starred James Franco.