Arbaaz Khan confesses to IPL betting. Read on…

Actor-turned-producer Arbaaz Khan was summoned by Thane police on Friday for questioning in regards to a betting probe in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Khan was directed to appear before the police for a joint investigation on Saturday. And now, the actor has confessed to his involvement in betting over IPL matches, according to police officials of Thane anti-extortion cell. Khan was called to record his statement on Saturday and was made to sit facing the high-profile bookie, Sonu Jalan, who was arrested earlier.

The racket was initially unveiled on May 15 and four people in Mumbai were arrested, including Sonu Jalan. Pradeep Sharma, Senior Inspector and head of the AEC said that the investigation further found a ‘connection’ between Jalan and Arbaaz and the two are said to have known each other for over five years.

As per Times Now, Arbaaz was betting on IPL matches and lost Rs 2.8 crore in bets following which he was receiving threats from Jalan.

“Actor Arbaaz Khan placed bets during one of the past IPL seasons through Jalan. In those days, Jalan was working with a big bookie who went by the name Junior Calcutta. Subsequently, too there was a huge transaction between Jalan and Khan. Apparently, Khan was blackmailed into paying crores, the threat being that his gambling habit would be exposed. But all this will be probed once Khan gives his side of the story,” a senior officer associated with the probe revealed.