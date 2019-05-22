Arbaaz Khan has the sweetest wish for girlfriend Giorgia Andriani on her birthday

Divya Ramnani May 22 2019, 4.47 pm May 22 2019, 4.47 pm

It was in the year 2017 that Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora parted ways after almost 19 years of their marriage. The estranged couple make it a point to catch up on special occasions for their son. However, when it comes to their personal lives, the two have clearly moved on. While Malaika Arora is hitting the headlines because of her romance with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan is seeing an Italian model Giorgia Andriani. Ever since they acknowledged their relationship, both Arbaaz and Giorgia have been blessing our social media feeds with their never-ending PDA.

It was Giorgia’s birthday on May 22 and she, unsurprisingly, celebrated her special day with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan. Taking to his Instagram, the Dabangg actor shared a simple yet the most adorable wish for her. Khan shared a beautiful picture of the couple, as they posed together in ethnic outfits. In his caption, Arbaaz wrote, “Happy birthday Giorgia,” with a heart.

Have a look at Arbaaz Khan’s post here:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Giorgia ❤️ A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on May 21, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

On Monday night, Arbaaz threw a special birthday bash for his ladylove Giorgia. It had a lot of his family members in attendance. Guess, the 'Khan'daan approves of this relationship!

Have a look at the pictures from Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash for Giorgia here:

The actor-turned anchor recently opened up on his relationship to Giorgia. He was quoted saying, “If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at this time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together.”

Further, on his marriage to Giorgia, Arbaaz said that he is dating but doesn’t want to rush about anything, “At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don’t know where it’s gonna go but people think they know.”