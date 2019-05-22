  3. Bollywood
Arbaaz Khan has the sweetest wish for girlfriend Giorgia Andriani on her birthday

Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan has the sweetest wish for girlfriend Giorgia Andriani on her birthday

Arbaaz Khan makes girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday extra special.

back
Arbaaz KhanBirthday CoupleBollywoodcouple goalsEntertainmentGiorgia AndrianiGiorgia Andriani Arbaaz KhanGiorgia Andriani Birthday
nextArjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on THIS date?

within