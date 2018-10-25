Arbaaz Khan: I am dating but don't want to rush about anything

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are on extremely amiable terms post their divorce. And that's not limited to catching up on special occasions. They try to keep it as normal as possible for their son. However, on their respective personal fronts, both have moved on. Arbaaz, in fact, confirmed to being in a relationship. In a conversation with a channel, he says he is dating but isn't sure where it might go.

"You know it’s okay, it’s alright if they see somebody with someone they want to get them married, they want to...everything has its due course of time. I am obviously, post my divorce, I’ve had a few scenarios and equations with people, I’ve dated women and some look like they would go maybe little longer than they did but they didn’t happen and I don’t want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don’t know where it’s gonna go but people think they know,” he said.

Rumours of him dating Italian model Giorgia Adriani are rife. Although Arbaaz's nod about his affair comes without a name, many are quick to assume that a wedding might be round the corner.

“You cannot shut a lot of people. They jump to a conclusion, they jump with certain assumptions," he says, not agreeing to the rumours.