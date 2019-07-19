Divya Ramnani July 19 2019, 10.17 pm July 19 2019, 10.17 pm

Back in the year 2017, one of the most admired couples of Bollywood – Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora – parted ways, leaving all their fans in shock. Fast forward to now, both Arbaaz and Malaika have moved on with their respective partners. While Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan has found love in Italian model Giorgia Adriani. The estranged couple, however, continues to maintain a friendly relationship, majorly for their 16-year-old son, Arhaan Khan. In his recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, the Dabangg actor was quizzed about his current equation with Malaika Arora.

Arbaaz, for the gentleman that he is, revealed how divorce hasn’t affected their cordial relationship and that they don’t hate each other. He was quoted as saying, “We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have a kid together, so there’s respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated. However, this doesn’t mean that we will hate each other. We are matured individuals; we are dealing with it with respect and dignity.”

Moreover, Arbaaz added that continues to get along well with Malaika’s family too. “I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So it we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better,” said the actor.

During a previous media interaction, Arbaaz Khan spilt the beans on his relationship with Giorgia and said the two are in no hurry to get married. “You know it’s okay, it’s alright if they see somebody with someone they want to get them married, they want to...everything has its due course of time. I am, post my divorce, I’ve had a few scenarios and equations with people, I’ve dated women and some look like they would go maybe little longer than they did but they didn’t happen and I don’t want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don’t know where it’s gonna go but people think they know,” he said.