Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Arbaaz KhanArbaaz Khan Malaika AroraArjun KapoorArjun Kapoor Malaika AroraBollywoodEntertainmentMalaika Arora
nextKatrina Kaif is stopping the traffic in Mexico with her stunning smile and style, picture inside

within