Arbaaz Khan spills the bean on Salman Khan's no kissing policy

Salman Khan's last blockbuster was Tiger Zinda Hai. No matter what, his and Katrina's pairing is always a hit. However, not many would know that director Ali Abbas Zafar had apparently planned a briefly intimate sequence which never came into being, thanks to Salman's no kissing policy on the big screen. He wasn't ready to make an exception to it, even for Katrina. Even the director couldn't convince him and the scene was dropped. Salman is very strict about not kissing (in films), indeed!

Now, why are we saying all these? A hilarious conversation between the Khan brothers (Salman and Arbaaz) and comedian Kapil Sharma around this recently took place. All three of the brothers (including Sohail Khan) recently shot for an episode for The Kapil Sharma Show. We just got our hands on a witty promo. When Kapil quizzes Bhai on never kissing his heroines, Arbaaz pokes in and says, "Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki on-screen zaroorat hi nahi padti (He does so much of it off-screen that he doesn’t need to do it on-screen),”. Then, they all broke out in laughter. LOL!

Quite interestingly, Salman's contemporary superstar Shah Rukh Khan also is known for NOT kissing in films, which he broke for Katrina in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Yash Johar's power of convincing is surely more than that of Ali Abbas Zafar! ;)