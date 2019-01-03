image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Arbaaz Khan spills the bean on Salman Khan's no kissing policy

Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan spills the bean on Salman Khan's no kissing policy

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 03 2019, 4.52 pm
back
Arbaaz KhanBollywoodEntertainmentNo Kissing PolicySalman KhanTelevisionthe kapil sharma show
nextIs Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India getting rescheduled because of Thackeray?
ALSO READ

Exclusive: Salman Khan has a master plan set for the promotions of Bharat

Ali Abbas Zafar opens up about Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat

Salman Khan confesses how Sanjay Dutt persuaded him to tie the knot!