Priyanka Kaul June 17 2019, 7.10 pm June 17 2019, 7.10 pm

Actor-director Arbaaz Khan, who was last seen in Loveyatri in a cameo, is mostly seen in the judging panel of reality shows like Comedy Circus, Power Couple, etc. However, the actor has been taken on board for the movie Sridevi Bungalow. He will be seen playing a Bollywood superstar. No jokes there.

The Malayalam director Prasanth Mampully has confirmed the same to Pune Mirror and said, “In the film, Arbaazji plays a Bollywood superstar and his character is very important to the script. I really like him and think he suits the part well. We have finished 80 per cent of the shoot, and the remaining will be filmed in Mumbai in July.” Incidentally, the director confirmed that Arbaaz’s character name will be Arbaaz Khan! The actor is currently busy with production for his upcoming project Dabangg 3.

The movie, Sridevi Bungalow, had been in the news already because of its title. However, is not based on the late actress Sridevi, the director had confirmed. He was quoted as saying, “It is a suspense thriller with lots of mysteries and is not related to Sridevi. I had been busy writing this script for the last two years and even tried to cast Kangana (Ranaut) for the lead role but she couldn’t do the film because of her hectic schedule. I think Priya is apt for the character and has played the role well. I had selected her bearing in mind that the film can be released in South India as well."

Producer Boney Kapoor had even sent a legal notice for the use of Sridevi in the movie’s title. However, the title hasn’t been changed as the director feels that Sridevi is a common name.