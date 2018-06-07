Arbaaz Khan to turn one of the witnesses in the multi-crore IPL betting racket

Superstar Salman Khan’s brother, Arbaaz Khan, has turned a witness in the multi-crore betting racket case which was recently busted by the Mumbai police. The actor during the investigation had confessed to the police that he had placed bets in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) and suffered losses amounting close to Rs 2.75 crore.

During the investigation, film producer Parag Sanghvi’s name too came into the limelight. And now it is learnt that both, Arbaaz and Parag, are likely to record their statements before a judicial magistrate. The two would be made prime witnesses this case. Arbaaz claimed that he had given up on betting after the loss and had not placed any bets in the recently concluded IPL 2018.

Both Arbaaz Khan and Parag Sanghavi have claimed that they knew the racket’s mastermind Sonu Jalan but had nothing to do with his betting business.

Arbaaz and Parag will be recording their confessional statement in the court under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, revealed Senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma from the Anti-Extortion cell who’s investigating the case.

During the investigation, Sonu had also revealed that Bollywood director Sajid Khan used to place bets seven years ago. The police still haven’t summoned Sajid in relation to this case.​

