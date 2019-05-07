Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor heading to Lake Como to hunt for a wedding destination?

Rushabh Dhruv May 07 2019, 10.03 pm May 07 2019, 10.03 pm

The latest lovers in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are been playing peek-a-boo with paps for a very long time. However, it was during Filmfare Awards 2019 when Alia Bhatt confessed her love for her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, in her award acceptance speech. Not just this, the couple will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra for the very first time. What makes this movie a little special is the fact that their love story blossomed on the sets of the same. Now, going by the latest reports, RanLia (Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt) are holidaying in Europe.

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on a European trip. The LIT pair was recently spotted in Switzerland, where a photo of the two along with fans has gone viral. Further, it's being reported that Lake Como is the next destination for the couple. Filmfare quoted a source as saying, "Both of them have been keeping extremely busy and were planning a holiday for a while now. This looked like the perfect time and Ranbir and Alia will soon be off to Lake Como as they love its scenic beauty. The two plan to go see various places across Europe. Post this holiday, they will get back to work.” Umm.. Lake Como, does something click in your mind?

The scenic locale, Lake Como became quite a hit after Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got hitched at the Villa Del Balbianello in Italy on 14th and 15th November. Now, Deepika Padukone's ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor making his way to Lake Como along with his current GF Alia Bhatt makes wonder what's cooking? And if the two are all set to get hitched at Lake Como and are on a hunt for the same, we feel it'll be quite a cliched move.

Also, there has been a lot of rumours making rounds on social media that hints that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot soon. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same neither from the Kapoor's nor the Bhatt's.

Anyways, whatever the reason be, happy holidaying, RanLia!!