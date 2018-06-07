Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ready for marriage? That's what she said, almost

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that he is dating Alia Bhatt in an interview recently. And it didn't really come as a surprise. The two dropped enough hints over the past few months that the two are more than just good friends. And looks like the duo is going super strong. So much that they might just get married soon. At least that's what Alia wants as she has said that she might just surprise everyone and get married. While many would expect Alia to focus on her career and get married when she is 30, but that might not be the case.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia said she might get married before she turns 30. “Maybe, people expect me to get married at 30, but I might surprise myself as well and get married before that,” she was quoted.

Alia thinks that this decision might just be a very random thing because she considers herself to be a very random person. “Right now, I am not thinking about getting married. But honestly, I am not someone who thinks about these things. I just go ahead and do them. It could be a very random thing since I consider myself a random person. So, I may make these decisions also at random. I am not someone who plans out my life thinking, ‘Well, that’s how it should be done.’ I feel the best things in life should happen when they are least expected.”

Even if Alia does tie the knot before she is 30, it wouldn't really matter. Gone are the days when marriage ended a heroine's career in Bollywood. We have quite some examples in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to prove otherwise.

