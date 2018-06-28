Are Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan trying to mend fences?

We all know that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share a controversial past. And that has obviously affected Salman’s relationship with the Bachchan family. Things were well between Salman and Amitabh Bachchan’s family, but Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding changed things. However, looks like Salman and Big B are now trying to mend fences.

A couple of days ago, on Dus Ka Dum, a female fan of Salman Khan crooned the title track from Salman and Aishwarya’s fim, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and the makers of the show got their promo. If you think about it, Salman could have easily asked the makers to edit out that portion, but he didn’t. While there was a time when Salman was absolutrely reluctant to deal with anything that revolved around Aishwarya, looks like things are changing now.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar is currently in Glasgow shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla. He recently took to Twitter to share an incident when someone in Glasgow thought he was Salman Khan. Check out his tweet here:

T 2850 - I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. " hey Salman Khan how you doin' .. " pic.twitter.com/RJ5neJXBaj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 27, 2018

Well, Big B too could have chosen not to tweet, but looks like he has no issues in mentioning Salman’s name in his tweet.

After Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007, Big B and Salman did star in a movie in 2008 titled God Tussi Great Ho. However, after that we haven’t seen them in any film together. But now that things are looking fine, we really hope they end up doing a film together. How about Bharat?

When the movie was announced a lot of people wanted to see Salman and Amitabh in it. They thought that it’s the perfect film to get Sr Bachchan and Salman together on the big screen again.

During the promotions of Tiger Zinda Hai, when Ali was asked about having Big B in the movie, he had stated, “If that happens it will be great. I will be hopeful. But, we still have to figure out lot of logistics in that film.”