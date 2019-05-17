Are Bharat's posters, a copy-paste version of Ode to My Father? Here's the answer

Rushabh Dhruv May 17 2019, 11.38 pm May 17 2019, 11.38 pm

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat recently released a song titled Zinda. The video looks at the transformation of a man as he journeys his country for a span of 60 years. The story is based in India, of course, but it is an adaptation of a South Korean film titled Ode to My Father. The makers of Bharat have released several posters until now. Since there’s probably going to be a lot of similarities between Bharat and Ode to My Father, we decided to compare the posters of both the films and here's the update.

In one of the first posters out, we see Salman Khan in an aged avatar along with moustache, frames and in his suited booted best. In poster number two, we see Salman in a completely different avatar as he goes clean-shaven. Talking about the same poster, we can see a good-looking Salman, probably in his late 20s. The picture appeared to be from the year 1964 and it had Salman Khan in a quirky circus get-up. In the poster’s background, we also saw the stunning Disha Patani showing off her acrobatic moves since she will be seen as a trapeze artist who is going to have some high-octane action scenes in the film.

Now, coming to poster number three, it gave us a completely different backdrop. Unlike his last two avatars, Salman Khan was dressed up as a site worker and we could also spot some traces of blood on his face. The background of the poster had a map of Kuwait and it looked like Salman was working at an oil rig. It was from the year 1970 and Bhai, in the poster, seemed to be in his late 30s. Katrina, on the other side, looked mesmerising with those signature curls.

After analysing three posters of Bharat, let's take a look at two posters of the South Korean film: Ode to my Father.

Of course, the language of the two films are completely different and so are the posters. In the above two posters of the South Korean film, all we can spot is 'NO' similarity when compared to Bharat posters. Maybe, the grey hair of the lead in Ode to My Father is what seems to be incorporated in one the posters of Bharat where Salman is seen in an elderly look. Also, we do feel that a bit of dressing inspo, as well as the pose, is definitely picked from the South Korean drama for it's Bollywood version.