  3. Bollywood
Are Bharat's posters, a copy-paste version of Ode to My Father? Here's the answer

Bollywood

Are Bharat's posters a copy-paste version of Ode to My Father? Here's the answer

Ode to My Father vs Bharat

back
Ali Abbas ZafarAtul AgnihotribharatBollywoodDisha PataniEntertainmentJackie Shroffkatrina kaifOde To My FatherSalman KhanSalman Khan Bharat Postersunil groverTabu
nextSalman Khan has a sarcastic reply for the comments against Hina Khan’s Cannes appearance

within