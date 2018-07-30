Are Fanney Khan makers trying hard not to risk their own Achche Din?

From Achche Din Kab Aayenge to Achche Din Ab Aaye Re! Pretty much a shift of mood, right? That's what has happened to a new track from Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan. If you are wise enough, you got the hint.

A few days back, Achche Din was unveiled. The song featured an anxious Anil Kapoor, keeping all his distresses to himself. Interestingly enough, it grabbed more eyeballs for its resemblance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election slogan!

Reportedly, the makers noticed it was rather being used for political mockery.

Looks like the Twitterati created quite a discomfort! T Series has now launched a new song, which is titled Achche Din Ab Aaye Re. One can't help but notice the stark difference between the two tracks. While in the previous one Kapoor wondered of a good time he can only dream of, this one is a rather happy, uplifting number.