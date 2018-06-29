Are Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif the new BFFs in town?

Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif are touring together in USA for the Da-Bangg tour. There have been reports that all is not well between both the two actresses. It was said that the two can’t see eye-to-eye, and even their rooms in the hotel are at a distance from each other. Reportedly, Salman Khan, who is close to both of them, used to try that the actresses don’t cross the paths.

However, we actually wonder if these reports are true because Jacqueline’s Instagram account surely tells some other story. We all know that Jacqueline is one of the most active celebs on the social media. She recently posted a few videos on her Instagram in which the actress has tagged Katrina and in one of her videos we also see the Tiger Zinda Hai actress. Check out the videos here:

From the time Jacqueline has made her Bollywood debut, she has often been compared to Katrina, because of her not so good Hindi, which was a problem for Katrina too for the longest time.

Talking about their movies, Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive which is slated to release on September 7, 2018. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite the actress. Meanwhile Katrina has two biggies hitting the screens this year – Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.