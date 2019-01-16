Are Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra back together?

Nargis Fakhri who returned to India, after three years, to act in the Sachin Joshi starrer Amavas has apparently broken up with her boyfriend, 33-year-old American director, video editor and filmmaker, Matt Alonzo. Matt has directed music videos for Pitbull, Justin Bieber and Ice Cube among others. Buzz is that Nargis and her ex-boyfriend Uday Chopra have re-connected after her visit to India and may patch up soon.

A source says, “Till August last year things were fine between Nargis and Alonzo as both seemed a much-in-love couple. One doesn’t know much of what happened between them after that but after she returned to India during the end of last year, everything seemed to be over between them. One has heard that Nargis wanted a deeper commitment from Matt but he wasn’t ready hence the couple decided to have a cooling period between them. The breakup apparently wasn’t a happy one as both deleted all their mushy, cozy pics from social media except a brand-related shoot. Now, on social media, she refers to him as ‘director’ and not any loving smileys or mushy messages as she would post earlier. She’s been in Mumbai promoting her new release Amavas and shooting for brands and magazine covers since then.”

While news of their breakup has been doing the rounds (without either confirming or denying it) another interesting development has taken place. The source adds, “Apparently, Nargis and her ex Uday Chopra re-connected after her return to India last month. He has been unhappy since they broke up in 2017 and when he heard Nargis was in town, he contacted her. She was also moping around after a bitter breakup with Matt and she met Uday and both are said to have even spent New Year’s together in Mumbai. It seems a reconciliation is on the cards between the two as they have been bonding a lot. In November 2017 though, when she met former boyfriend Uday Chopra while on a work trip to India, there were reports of a reconciliation which Nargis denied. It remains to be seen whether Uday and Nargis eventually get back and have a more committed relationship from 2019 or whether Nargis goes back to Los Angeles and has another go at her relationship with Matt as the two were very much in love.” Nargis Fakhri remained unavailable for a comment.

Nargis and Matt met in October 2017, when he introduced her to singer Zora Randhawa, who was planning a single with rapper Snoop Dog. They started bonding and finally began living together in Los Angeles and she even got a tattoo with their initials. They brought in Christmas together and on April 17 last year, Nargis hosted a grand bash for Matt's 33rd birthday at a California night club with their close friends. The couple would often post loving pics on social media of their romance, making many speculate that they were planning to tie the know.

