Are Nidhhi Agerwal and KL Rahul the newest example of Cricket-Bollywood romance?

Bollywood and Cricket has had a prolonged, sweet-bitter chemistry. Through years, who's who from both fraternities have fallen for each other. Some love stories have had a fruitful end, some headed for an abrupt end. Nonetheless, each of them are extremely colourful and eventful, both. Not long ago, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sent fans to a frenzy when the tied the knot amid a beautiful ceremony in Italy.

And now, looks like two more people are headed the romantic way again. Starlet Nidhhi Ageral who debuted with Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael last year, was spotted with Cricketer KL Rahul. The two who hail from Bangalore, recently went out for a dinner date. They were caught by the paparazzi and left us wondering if something was cooking up.

However, Nidhhi says she has known Rahul for a long time now.

"Yes, I did go out on dinner with Rahul. I and Rahul go back a long way. We have known each other since our teenage years, before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, but we have known each other for long,' she told SpotBoye.

That sounded like neither a confirmation nor a denial though..!