Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas heading to their wedding destination?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most talked about couple in town. The two of them are rumoured to get married on December 1, at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. On November 24, Nickyanka were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport. The two of them had a ring of security around, though they did wave at the media and their fans.

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated Thanksgiving with their family in Delhi. The desi girl has been sharing pictures of the event on her social media handles. Prior to their wedding, the couple has been sharing a lot of lovey-dovey images of themselves.

The wedding invitations have already been sent out. We did some digging around on Farhan Akhtar's Instagram and some of her colleagues from The Sky is Pink. Priyanka, in true Hollywood fashion, replaced ‘shaadi ki laddoos’ with macaroons. That made sense in a way as PeeCee and her mother were in France for some shopping.

Earlier, the duo was reportedly at a Beverly Hills courthouse to fill out some paperwork and obtain a marriage license in the United States. Priyanka and Nick confirmed their wedding while on a trip to Mumbai. The couple celebrated their Roka in August.