Are Ranbir Kapoor's exes Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone friends now?

Bollywood films are known for larger than life sets, songs and its happy endings. But what we see on the silver screen, i.e, in the reel life is not the same in real life. In films we see the actors sharing a good rapport but in real life, there are not even cordial to each other. Especially the ladies and their cat fights are quite famous. But looks like with time, catfights are vanishing from Bollywood.

On Monday, Katrina Kaif celebrated her 35th birthday with near and dear ones in London. The actress was flooded with wishes from all across and even her pals from B-town wished her on social media. But what caught our attention was Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt wishing Kat on her special day.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone don’t really share a good rapport with each other and the credit goes to Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor who is the common factor between the two ladies. Ranbir Kapoor allegedly dumped Deepika for Katrina around the time Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani that released in 2009. The two have never crossed each other’s path since then and have never come face-to-face all this while. But looks like Deepika has let bygones be bygones and wished the Tiger Zinda Hai actress on her 35th birthday.

Meanwhile, rumor has it that things are amiss between Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt after the latter started dating former’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Though Katrina has reportedly cut off from Alia Bhatt, the Raazi actress still continues to be affectionate towards her. She too wished Katrina with a post on Instagram.

Looks like cat fights in Bollywood are a thing of a past now! Good going ladies…