Are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dropping hints about their wedding?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stand as one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple has sent hearts racing with their social media flirting. And their cute PDA has never failed to give us plenty of relationship goals. Post the grand wedding of another lovey-dovey couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, is it time for Ranveer-Deepika to tie the knot too? Whispers are being heard that the two are already planning to settle down soon and apparently are dropping hints too about the same.

"Ranveer has informally told his friends in the industry about his marriage. By the end of this year, he will be a married man for sure,” a source told DNA.

Further to this, a few reports had it that the two are looking out for International locations for their destination wedding. A source quoted to Mumbai Mirror, "Both Ranveer and Deepika are extremely private and do not wish to have a lavish wedding with a long guest list. The ceremony will be away from the media glare, classy and intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance. That's the plan." And also revealing about the receptions, the source added, "One of them will definitely be in Mumbai, the venue is being finalized."

The two were last seen in Padmaavat together.