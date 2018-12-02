Are Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal ready to make a wedding announcement?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh brought the curtains down on their wedding celebrations after hosting a grand Mumbai reception for their Bollywood friends and peers. It was a star-studded one, to say the least, but that was only expected. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, the entire Bachchan family, Sanjay Dutt and the Ambanis were among the many who graced the occasion. There were a few pleasant surprises in the basket too.

Varun Dhawan and his girl Natasha Dalal’s increased public outings are a feast to fans’ eyes. Their joint entry to the wedding reception wasn’t unexpected, but over the last few months, the couple has made a joint appearance more often than we have seen over the last few years. This makes us wonder if the two lovebirds are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Given that the season of Bollywood weddings is upon us, we won’t be too surprised if Varun and Natasha’s wedding announcement is around the corner. The October star and the fashion designer are childhood sweethearts after all. This year, Varun and Natasha made their first joint appearance when they entered Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. They later came in together for the special screening of Varun’s film Sui Dhaaga and now this. We can’t help but assume that a wedding is well on the cards.

A few other couples, who have not been seen together before or rarely seen together before, made their entry with their partners. Farhan Akhtar walked in hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. While he has been dropping images on social media about their relationship, this is a first for him at a public event. Tiger Shroff’s increased sightings with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani too is refreshing but their entry together at the reception was a treat. He even held up the trail of her dress before the photo-op.

Here’s to more public display of love!