Are you ready to smell the Koffee with Karan Johar as he's back with another kickass season?

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, is all set to return to the small screen with its sixth season. And now, the host-filmmaker-producer has teased his fans with a picture announcing the same on social media platforms.

Time to wake up and smell the ....... COMING SOON ☕️ pic.twitter.com/WSWKL4Fz08 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2018

Coming soon, as stated in his Twitter post, indicates that he is set to return with another set of bitchy gossip and crazy confessions around the seat as Bollywood celebs smell the Koffee. Initially, some reports claimed that he would be making a comeback with the new season in September and seems like he’s staying true to his words. Speculations are rife and working overtime - will gen-next stars like Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan make an appearance on his show? Only time will tell.

A certain section of reports also claimed that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma would be the opening jodi of the season, but Anushka denied these reports. Also, another question that’s currently tickling our mind is whether Priyanka Chopra (who shares a good equation with Karan Johar) makes her debut on the couch with partner, Nick Jonas. It will be interesting to see if at all this happens. Keeping our fingers crossed!