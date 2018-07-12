Ariana Grande opens up on the Manchester Blasts, says fans are her inspiration

Ariana Grande feels that the Manchester Bombings left ‘everything different’ and though she doesn’t speak about it much, she believes that it won’t stop her from doing what she enjoys. In an interview with Elle, she said that such things have ‘happened before, and it’ll happen again,’ but one needs to ‘move on.’
It’s been almost a year since @ArianaGrande fled a UK terrorist attack that claimed 22 lives, injuring 500 more, at the sold-out Manchester show of Ariana’s Dangerous Woman tour. “When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn’t breathe,” she tells ELLE during her cover interview. “I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before. There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down.” She shared the experience with her friend Pharrell Williams. Together they created “Get Well Soon,” the final track on #Sweetener. Link in bio for our full conversation with #ArianaGrande and her mom, @joangrande, on life after the Manchester attack, "loving a bit more fearlessly," and the importance of being an ally. . . ELLE August 2018 credits: editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia creative director: #stephengan photographer: @alexilubomirski stylist: @natasharoyt hair: @thejoshliu makeup: @patrickta
“It makes you sad, you think about it for a little, and then people move on. But experiencing something like that firsthand, you think of everything differently.… Everything is different," she told Elle. Following the blast, which left 22 people dead and 500 injured, Ariana reportedly took a flight back to Florida and didn’t talk for two days.
Then one day she decided what needed to be done. “It was two or three in the morning; she crawled into bed and said, ‘Mom, let’s be honest, I’m never not going to sing again. But I’m not going to sing again until I sing in Manchester first,’” Ariana was quoted as telling her mum, by Elle.
“She loves a bit more fearlessly than she did before.”—@joangrande. Link in bio for our full August 2018 cover story with #ArianaGrande and her mom. . . ELLE August 2018 credits: editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia creative director: #stephengan photographer: @alexilubomirski stylist: @natasharoyt hair: @thejoshliu makeup: @patrickta
Following that, Ariana contacted her manager and the One Love Manchester concert was born. It helped raise $23 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.
Ariana told the magazine that getting back to the stage was terrifying but her fans are an inspiration for her. “Why would I second-guess getting on a fucking stage and being there for them? That city, and their response? That changed my life.” she said.