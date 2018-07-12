home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Ariana Grande opens up on the Manchester Blasts, says fans are her inspiration

First published: July 12, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Updated: July 12, 2018 06:01 PM IST

 

Ariana Grande feels that the Manchester Bombings left ‘everything different’ and though she doesn’t speak about it much, she believes that it won’t stop her from doing what she enjoys. In an interview with Elle, she said that such things have ‘happened before, and it’ll happen again,’ but one needs to ‘move on.’

“It makes you sad, you think about it for a little, and then people move on. But experiencing something like that firsthand, you think of everything differently.… Everything is different," she told Elle. Following the blast, which left 22 people dead and 500 injured, Ariana reportedly took a flight back to Florida and didn’t talk for two days.

Then one day she decided what needed to be done. “It was two or three in the morning; she crawled into bed and said, ‘Mom, let’s be honest, I’m never not going to sing again. But I’m not going to sing again until I sing in Manchester first,’” Ariana was quoted as telling her mum, by Elle.

Following that, Ariana contacted her manager and the One Love Manchester concert was born. It helped raise $23 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Ariana told the magazine that getting back to the stage was terrifying but her fans are an inspiration for her. “Why would I second-guess getting on a fucking stage and being there for them? That city, and their response? That changed my life.” she said.

