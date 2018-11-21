Arijit Singh feels claustrophobic listening to his songs, Channa Mereya can help maybe?

Arijit Singh is touted to be one of the most romantic singers in the industry. From Tum Hi Ho to Phir Le Aya to Zaalima among others, his high-on-emotions songs have made us remember our loved ones every time. The depth and intensity in his voice are truly unmatchable. However, much to our surprise, Arijit doesn’t feel the same about his songs.

The singer recently attended the opening ceremony of IFFI (International Film Festival Of India 2018). During which, host of the evening Amit Sadh called the singer on stage and asked him on from where does he get the intensity to sing such soulfully romantic songs.

"Is that a question?" Arijit replied. He was then quizzed on whether he listens to his own songs. Arijit replied as saying, "I feel claustrophobic when I listen to myself."

Strange, isn’t it? Well, this doesn’t end here. The singer was even asked what his wife, Koel Roy, feels about his songs. He replied as saying, “She doesn’t listen to me.” That’s sad!

The opening ceremony was attended by Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Goa governor Mridula Sinha, Bollywood celebs Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur among others.