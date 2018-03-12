Arijit Singh: I don’t pay attention to criticism on social media

Singer Arijit Singh became an overnight sensation after his Aashiqui 2 album was released in 2013. His song Tum Hi Ho became very popular among his fans. Despite his fame, the singer has been at the wrong side of social media as he had often been the subject of trolls for various reasons. Arijit was in the news after Salman Khan got him replaced with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai. His removal from TZH was the second, following his dismissal by Salman for Sultan. The Salman-Arijit spat goes back to an awards function which was being hosted by Salman and Arijit walked to the stage wearing informal clothes and slippers. The duo exchanged sarcastic remarks on stage.

Speaking to media outlets Arijit said, “I use my social media sparingly for things that are close to my heart. I don’t read the comments. My team filters out the comments for me, I don’t involve myself a lot into paying attention to criticism on social media. I speak what I want to speak and my team lets me know the needful.”

The 30-year-old shared his enthusiasm over the worldwide popularity of his song Binte Dil from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat. Speaking about the controversies around Padmaavat and the songs, Arijit said “Every film deserves a chance to be seen, there is a lot of hard work that goes into making any film. I am extremely glad that the song did so well. My heart goes out to everyone who were a part of this song, it wouldn’t have happened without either of them”.

Arijit is touring for the MTV India Tour and is expected to perform in Ahmedabad on Saturday, 24February. Speaking about his performances and concerts the singer said, “In a concert the magic happens once you connect with your audience via your performance, it’s all about breaking through to the crowd.”