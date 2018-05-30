Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor to collaborate after three years

Father-son duo Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are set to be back together on the big screen. The duo’s last outing was the 2015 movie Tevar which failed to create any magic on screen. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, the film which is pegged as a masala entertainer, is said to go on floors soon. Boney Kapoor too confirmed the news. Let’s see what he, as well as the sources have to reveal.

“Yes, Arjun and I are doing a film together which I will produce with Zee Studios. Once the other details are confirmed, I will make an official announcement,” said Boney Kapoor to Mumbai Mirror.

A source close to the development told Mirror, “Boney and Arjun had been planning to work together for a while now and were looking for the right script. The film will be a collaboration between Boney and Zee Studios as producers. Coincidentally, the production house is also bankrolling Arjun’s sister Janhvi’s acting debut, Dhadak, along with Karan Johar. For Arjun’s film, the makers are on the lookout for a director and an actress to play the leading lady.”

Tevar, which was directed by Amit Sharma and co-produced by Sanjay Kapoor, had Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead.

Well, let’s hope that this one turns out to be a hit venture.

Meanwhile, Arjun is currently wrapped up in quite a few projects. He will next be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in two ventures, Vipul Shah’s Namastey England and YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He is also the lead in the historical drama of Ashutosh Gowaikar. Titled Panipat, he will share screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in this one.