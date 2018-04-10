Arjun Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan to work in Raj Kumar Gupta's next films?

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta is ready to kick off his forthcoming projects after the success of his last release, Raid. Raid featured Ajay Devgn in the lead as Amey Patnaik, an honest income tax officer in ’80s Lucknow. According to several media reports, his next will be an edge of- the seat thriller and will star Arjun Kapoor. Reportedly the film, which will be titled Most Wanted, draws its inspirations from a real-life secret mission to capture one of India’s most wanted terrorists that took place around 2012-14. The film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule across Nepal, Delhi and other parts of India in the second half of this year. The Fox Star Studios film is currently under pre-production and is eyeing for a 2019 release.

Reportedly Gupta, who is known for movies like Aamir and No One Killed Jessica, spent two years on research before writing and casting for the film. The filmmaker is presently looking for other actors who will essay the Intelligence Bureau officers and police force in the film. Kapoor and Gupta have been planning to collaborate for a while now. Earlier, the duo had met to discuss the screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Revolution 2020. However, the project was shelved.

On the other hand, Rajkumar Gupta is planning to narrate a story to Hrithik Roshan shortly. Although further details are yet to be known, this script is said to be based on real-life incidents as well. Roshan may essay the role of RAW agent Ravinder Kaushik aka Black Tiger, who was sent on a mission at the young age of 23 for a major undercover operation in Pakistan.

As of now, Arjun is committed to four yet-to release films namely, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Namaste England alongside Parineeti Chopra, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat also starring Sanjay Dutt and the Hindi remake of the Telugu Blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Hrithik, on the other hand, has Super30 and YRF’s next venture alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the pipeline.