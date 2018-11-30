Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Panipat finally goes on floors

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Namaste England which crashed at the box office. Up next, is his upcoming period drama Panipat. The film has made a loud buzz ever since its announcement. While the team has kept the details of the film under wraps, Arjun announced on Friday that the shooting has finally commenced.

Arjun’s co-star in the film, Kriti Sanon, also took to social media to announce the same. The actor will be joining the team in 2 days, she wrote alongside her post.

The poster reveals that there was a great betrayal, which perhaps led to the defeat of the Maratha forces. For the uninitiated, the film chronicles the story of the third battle of Panipat between the Maratha forces and the invading army led by the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies - the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh. As per history, the Maratha empire was defeated at the hands of the Afghan forces.

Reports read that Arjun will essay the character of the commander-in-chief, Sadashiv Rao Bhau, while Kriti Sanon will play his wife, Parvati Bai.

The film is expected to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. Let’s see what the much-anticipated film has to offer us!