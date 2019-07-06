Rushabh Dhruv July 06 2019, 2.36 pm July 06 2019, 2.36 pm

If there is one couple who has been hogging much of the limelight with their relationship status these days, it’s definitely Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Their names are the first ones to pop up when you open any news portal. Though the two, by walking hand-in-hand publically and dropping flirty comments for each other on social media, have made their relationship more than obvious, all we are waiting for is a BIG announcement (wedding) from them soon. The lovebirds, who were vacationing in NYC to ring in Arjun's 34th birthday, are finally back to the Maximum city.

Pictures and videos of the couple from the Mumbai airport have hit the web and are going viral since then. As per the video, we can see Malaika looking ultra sexy on the airport runway in a pair of black latex jeans, which she teamed with a white longline shirt. Further, to amp up her overall getup, Malla added a pair of black reflectors and thigh high boots. Arjun, on the other hand, looks cool in his casual best which comprises of his statement jeans and tee combo.

Have a look at the stylish couple from the Mumbai airport below:

Even though the lovebirds have been quite private about their affair, Arjun and Malaika's New York getaway was a treat to fans, thanks to their mushy pictures. The lovebirds trip also marked the FIRST ever photo shared by the lady with Arjun on her Insta, wishing him on his birthday. During their vacay in New York, the couple had also visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, Arjun spoke about why they posed together unhesitantly for the paps at the recently held screening of India’s Most Wanted. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there's a certain gandhagi that comes with the territory,” Arjun said. “When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn't been any of that. Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them. There's certain ease,” he added.