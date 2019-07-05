Darshana Devi July 05 2019, 11.41 am July 05 2019, 11.41 am

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been on a photo-sharing spree these days, making us green with envy! The much-in-love couple is currently vacationing in New York and is painting the town red. From posing for each other’s camera across the table to twinning in neon, the two are having the time of their life. Just recently, Arjun marked his attendance at a Broadway play and we wondered where Malaika was. And now, they are at it again-flooding the internet with their pictures! The two rang in 4th of July together in the Big Apple on Friday and treated us with many sneak-peeks.

Arjun shared a few pictures of himself that see him posing on the middle of the streets while donning a pair of blue shorts, a black sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of cool glares and a cap. But all eyes were on Malaika’s comment that reads, “I make you look good.” Well, what does that mean? Did she help her BF choose his OOTD or she simply said this as his photographer? Anyway, what interests us more is that the two are not only twinning outfits again, but are also putting up similar posts. The latest ones are boomerang clips of the two jumping with joy.

Here’s Arjun’s post:

Here’s Malaika’s boomerang video:

View this post on Instagram Celebrating 4th of July .....#nyc A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 4, 2019 at 3:21pm PDT

Their holiday may have come to an end but looks like the pictures won’t stop coming anytime soon.