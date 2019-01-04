Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are polar opposites and here's why we say so!

There’s a law of attractions that states that opposites attract, but well, of course not many people believe in it. However, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are a perfect example to prove this law. We know that they are yet to officially speak up about their relationship, but their public appearances have been clearly hinting that they are more than just good friends. Now coming back to why we feel that the two are proving the law that opposites attract is because of their eating habits.

Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram story posted a picture of a bottle which had celery juice. Of course, it is quite healthy to have a celery juice, but Arjun calls the juice his arch nemesis. On the other hand, there’s Malaika who cannot do without her healthy green smoothie. She took to Twitter to inform her fans about her healthy habit. By the way, we wonder if these posts were actually planned or just a coincidence as the gap between both the posts is just of around an hour.

Well, there have been a lot of reports about Arjun and Malaika’s relationship. It is also said that Arjun’s chachu, Anil Kapoor has approved the relationship and reportedly the two might tie the knot this year. But we are still waiting for an official confirmation.