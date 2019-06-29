Onkar Kulkarni June 29 2019, 12.28 pm June 29 2019, 12.28 pm

After a lot of speculations, allegations and denials, Arjun Kapoor has gone all out and made his relationship with Malaika Arora public. The actor, who was once shy to talk about his private life, is spilling it all about his love affair with Malaika. India’s Most Wanted actor is currently in New York with his lady love. In his Insta stories, he put up a picture of Malaika who’s covered her face with a heart-shaped fancy bag. The red bag from a luxury brand seems to be an expensive gift from Arjun to his girlfriend. The duo indulged in wine and dine at a plush restaurant located in the Big Apple.

As seen in the pictures, the cosy dinner session began with a glass of red wine. The two seemed to be enjoying the drink as they peeked through the window pale, which gave the view of the beautiful city. At the Rooftop restaurant, the two had a candlelight dinner as they ordered food from the elaborate menu. It boasted of dishes like pork belly, roasted chicken, lobster rolls, smoked salmon, avocado toast among others.

Malaika Arora hides her face behind the bag

Arjun and Malaika have candlelight dinner

The newest Bollywood couple on the block is in the US as part of the actor's 34th birthday celebrations. On Arjun's birthday on June 26, Malaika gift-wrapped an adorable birthday wish and posted a photo of them together for the first time. During the trip, Arjun was spotted hanging out with uncle Sanjay Kapoor, wife Maheep Kapoor and their son Jahaan.