Ranjini Maitra June 28 2019, 9.45 am June 28 2019, 9.45 am

So, it finally happened. The tabloids were scratching heads over Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's 'rumoured' relationship forever. It's true that the couple did not admit being in a relationship, but all that social media PDA and the two being frequently spotted together only testified to what we were thinking. However, putting an end to all assumptions, Malaika herself chose to make her and Arjun's relationship official, on the latter's birthday.

Needless to say, the picture of the two holding hands at a New York resort broke the internet. The couple earlier flew to New York for some quality time together. But looks like it soon turned into a fam jam, with Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor joining then. Arjun, Malaika and Jahaan did what tourists do best...to pose for a fake candid picture. LOL! Arjun was in an orange outfit while his ladylove picked an orange one. Jahaan wore a white tee, and here was the outcome.

View this post on Instagram #JaiHind 🇮🇳❤️ A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on Jun 27, 2019 at 1:58pm PDT

Typical tourist things!

The couple headed out in the city and quite sure they shopped plentifully. As per Arjun's Instagram story, that was the plan.

And since her neon green outfit deserved a solo frame, Malaika also chose to pose alone, with a glass of shake in her hand.

View this post on Instagram Basking in neon ....#mycolouroftheseason#nyc# A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jun 27, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

The Kapoors, sans Arjun, also dropped in to visit Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Just another addition to the long list of Bollywood celebrities who made it a point to meet the actor who is undergoing cancer treatments in the city for close to ten months now.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on Jun 27, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt also flew to NY to spend time with the family. Abhishek Bachchan, along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also joined in.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jun 23, 2019 at 9:22pm PDT

Expect Arjun (and maybe Malaika too) to catch up with the Kapoors soon, as well!